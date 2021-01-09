Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 29,353 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total value of $5,061,631.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Clay B. Siegall sold 15,723 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $2,848,064.22.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total value of $3,810,237.84.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $177.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.81. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Seagen by 69.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

