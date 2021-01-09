Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

STX opened at $59.00 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 356,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $21,504,857.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,184,617 shares of company stock worth $194,642,252 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

