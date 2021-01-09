Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

SBCF has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

