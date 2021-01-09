SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCYX. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.82.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.70. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.72. Equities research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 40,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.