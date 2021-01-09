SCYNEXIS, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($3.70) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

SCYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $84.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.72.

In related news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

