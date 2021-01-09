Scry.info (DDD) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Scry.info has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Scry.info token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $963,608.68 and approximately $58,613.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00277263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00028506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.17 or 0.02813197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

