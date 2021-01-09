Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $124,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

