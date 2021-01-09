Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) rose 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 427,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 288,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

SALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 47.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,773 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.