Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,784,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,616,000 after buying an additional 88,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,867,000 after purchasing an additional 170,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWM opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWM shares. TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

