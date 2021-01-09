Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 517.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $93.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.02. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

