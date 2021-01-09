Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHN. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 583,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 338.03 and a beta of 1.42. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $194,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,333.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $85,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,440 shares of company stock worth $378,011 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

