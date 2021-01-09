Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $37.18. 583,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 442,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $194,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $85,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 17.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 259,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

