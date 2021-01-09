Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $194,734.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,333.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $98,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock worth $378,011. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

