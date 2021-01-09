Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

SBGSY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

