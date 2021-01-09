Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.16. 103,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 74,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. The company has a market cap of $760.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 171,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Saul Centers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Saul Centers by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Saul Centers by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

