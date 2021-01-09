Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.16. 103,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 74,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.
The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. The company has a market cap of $760.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.06.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 171,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Saul Centers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Saul Centers by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Saul Centers by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
