Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $168.95, but opened at $86.27. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $84.30, with a volume of 447,078 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.