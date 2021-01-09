Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Cowen

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $213.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.83.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $86.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,365,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,798. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.