Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $217.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SRPT. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.83.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $86.66 on Friday, hitting $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,365,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day moving average of $151.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

