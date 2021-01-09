Santiment Network Token Price Hits $0.0858 on Top Exchanges (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $5.43 million and $29,561.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.71 or 0.03476621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Token Profile

Santiment Network Token is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

Santiment Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

