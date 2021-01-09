Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

A number of research firms have commented on SC. TheStreet raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

SC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.07. 927,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

