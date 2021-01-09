Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Sanofi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,504,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,651. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sanofi by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,912,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

