Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€73.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

FME has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.27 ($99.14).

ETR FME opened at €70.52 ($82.96) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.92. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12-month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

