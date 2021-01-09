SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
SD stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $126.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.37. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.13.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 376.24%.
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.
