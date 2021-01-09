SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SD stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $126.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.37. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 376.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SD. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,067,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,302 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 789.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215,048 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.