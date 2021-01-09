Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.90

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

