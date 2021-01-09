Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.70

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $194.70 and last traded at $193.89, with a volume of 4937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.01.

Several research firms have commented on SAIA. Truist upped their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 15.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

