SafeCoin Price Up 26% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $841,802.42 and $149.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,764.33 or 0.99360030 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.75 or 0.00235814 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00161986 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00409332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002058 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00030918 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

