Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke Sells 100,000 Shares

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,137,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.68. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sabre by 650.0% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,650,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,138,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sabre by 5.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sabre by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SABR. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.