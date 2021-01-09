Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBRA. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $22.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.