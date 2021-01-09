Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 18,061 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,061 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $236,960.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,780 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $569,401.80.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,834 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $729,292.20.

On Monday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,033 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $132,234.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,759 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $421,124.34.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 237,683 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,025,704.59.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 263,944 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $3,373,204.32.

On Monday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $108,732.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $1,651,115.65.

EFT stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 539,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 94,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 141.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 142,817 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

