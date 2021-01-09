RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.83.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 69.17% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

