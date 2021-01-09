RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.83.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.
