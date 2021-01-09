Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading 5.5% Higher

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $17.55. 1,007,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 976,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $607.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,904,000 after buying an additional 180,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 55,161 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 727.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 281,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

