RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RMBL. ValuEngine lowered RumbleON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Aegis increased their target price on RumbleON from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on RumbleON from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of RMBL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.57. 51,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,556. The company has a market cap of $70.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.88. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 318.58% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. Analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -16.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 86.9% during the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter worth about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 23.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

