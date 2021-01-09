Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCL. Barclays upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NYSE:RCL traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.97. 3,104,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,737. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 18,037 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $1,356,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

