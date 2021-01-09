Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Upgraded by ING Group to “Buy”

ING Group upgraded shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Royal Boskalis Westminster to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

KKWFF stock remained flat at $$27.95 during trading on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

