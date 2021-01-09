Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 5,900” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,645 ($73.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,342.92 ($69.81).

RIO stock opened at GBX 6,310 ($82.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,393.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,863.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33).

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

