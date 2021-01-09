Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $495.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $412.96.

LRCX opened at $501.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $522.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $476.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,298 shares of company stock worth $32,735,498 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 23.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $70,134,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 146,300.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

