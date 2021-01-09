Roth Capital Increases Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target to $53.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

AZRE opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.