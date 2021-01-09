ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.50

Shares of ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and traded as high as $49.22. ROHM shares last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 286 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get ROHM alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.07.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $820.29 million during the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 7.67%.

ROHM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.