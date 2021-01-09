Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Rogers Sugar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

