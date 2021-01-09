Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $183.64 on Tuesday. Rogers has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $184.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $520,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,807. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rogers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rogers by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Rogers by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 12.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

