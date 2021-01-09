Rocket Pool Trading 62.1% Higher Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $3.80 or 0.00009398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $39.02 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00042806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00033623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.49 or 0.03618661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00290031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.