Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $345.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.12. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $281.04 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

