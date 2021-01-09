Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $345.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.12. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $281.04 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

