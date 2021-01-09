Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

TFC stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

