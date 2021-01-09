Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.
TFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.
TFC stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.
In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.
