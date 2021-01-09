Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) were down 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 123,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 106,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.63 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.

About Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, Longrose, Pichette, and High Lake Greenstone Belt projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

