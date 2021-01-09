RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.22.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

