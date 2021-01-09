Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Upgraded to “Sector Perform Under Weight” at National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform underweight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBA. Raymond James raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.33.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) alerts:

TSE RBA opened at C$87.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$37.76 and a 52-week high of C$101.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$77.50. The firm has a market cap of C$9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$441.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.