Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,793,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $712,235,000 after purchasing an additional 266,443 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 221,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,269,000 after purchasing an additional 190,884 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,452,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

