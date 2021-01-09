Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
NYSE RIO opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
