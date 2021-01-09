Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ricoh has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Ricoh had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

