RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Trading Up 14%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s share price was up 14% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 2,226,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 797,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.28.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%.
RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
