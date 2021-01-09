RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Trading Up 14%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s share price was up 14% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 2,226,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 797,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiceBran Technologies stock. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.46% of RiceBran Technologies worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.