Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Rezolute from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

